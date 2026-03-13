Levels of Burnout Elevated for Sickle Cell Disease-Focused Physicians

FRIDAY, March 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hematology-oncology physicians who treat sickle cell disease (SCD) have higher rates of burnout than non-SCD-focused physicians, according to a study published online March 11 in Blood Advances.Valentina Restrepo, M.D., from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues compared the prevalence of burnout between SCD and non-SCD physicians in a nationwide survey of U.S. hematology-oncology physicians. Respondents self-identified as SCD-focused or non-SCD-focused (55 and 104 doctors, respectively).The researchers found that despite similar grit and resilience, burnout was more prevalent among SCD physicians than non-SCD-focused physicians. The groups had similar work hours, but SCD physicians participated less in recreational activities (two or more times per week: 45 versus 59 percent), expressed less pride in their job (47 versus 65 percent strongly agreed), and were more likely to earn <$350,000 annually (64 versus 40 percent). In addition, they more often worked in academia or leadership roles and had more years in practice. In SCD physicians, recreation and job pride mediated burnout."This is the first and only data on burnout, grit, and resilience in sickle cell providers," senior author Layla Van Doren, M.D., also from the Yale School of Medicine, said in a statement. "We hope this study raises awareness of the high burnout rates affecting sickle cell physicians so that institutions recognize and address the complex disparities affecting care for individuals living with sickle cell disease."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter