Blood Disorders

Levels of Burnout Elevated for Sickle Cell Disease-Focused Physicians

SCD hematology-oncology doctors participate less in recreational activities and express less pride in their job
burnout doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Doctors
Sickle Cell Anemia
Burnout

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