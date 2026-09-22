Blood Disorders

Mortality Lowest at Hemoglobin Concentrations Above WHO Thresholds

U-shaped association seen for all-cause mortality with hemoglobin concentration; lowest risk seen at 1 to 3 g/dL above the WHO threshold
Red Blood Cells
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
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Blood Disorders
Cancer
Anemia
Mortality
World Health Organization
Cardiovascular
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