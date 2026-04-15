Blood Disorders

New Guidelines Issued for Anticoagulant Prophylaxis for Pediatric VTE

Twelve recommendations issued, including suggestion for no anticoagulants for pediatric patients with solid cancer, trauma, critical illness
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Child Health
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Anticoagulants
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Trauma
Guideline
Childhood Cancer
Venous Thromboembolism

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