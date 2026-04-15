New Guidelines Issued for Anticoagulant Prophylaxis for Pediatric VTE

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations for anticoagulant prophylaxis for pediatric patients at risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) are presented in clinical practice guidelines issued by the American Society of Hematology and the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis. The guidelines were published online April 8 in Blood Advances.Marisol Betensky, M.D., M.P.H., from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, and colleagues developed evidence-based guidelines to support patients and health care professionals regarding decisions about anticoagulant prophylaxis for prevention of VTE in pediatric patients. A multidisciplinary guideline panel was formed that included one patient representative.Twelve recommendations were agreed on by the panel. Conditional recommendations suggesting no anticoagulant prophylaxis were issued for pediatric patients with solid cancer, trauma, or critical illness. Conditional recommendations suggesting anticoagulant prophylaxis were issued for pediatric patients with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome or those on long-term total parenteral nutrition. For children with leukemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma, the authors recommend use of anticoagulant prophylaxis should be based on individual assessment for the risk for thrombosis and bleeding and patients' values and preferences. No anticoagulant prophylaxis was suggested for children with central venous access devices or for children undergoing noncardiac surgery."Prior to the development of these clinical guidelines, much of the data we referenced for VTE prevention in pediatric patients was extrapolated from adults, whose risk profiles are generally less varied and complex," Betensky said in a statement. "These guidelines provide physicians with an evidence-based framework to make decisions about VTE prophylaxis for children.”Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required) .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter