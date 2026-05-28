Blood Disorders

Physiologically Based Ferritin Thresholds for Iron Deficiency ID'd for Children

Thresholds for iron deficiency onset in children consistently higher than current CDC thresholds
blood anemia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Blood Disorders
Anemia
Zinc
Gender
Biomarkers
Age
Children
logo
www.healthday.com