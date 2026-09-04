Blood Disorders

Preoperative IV Iron Beneficial for Patients With Anemia Undergoing Cardiac Surgery

Preoperative iron is associated with an improvement in number of days alive and at home in the first 90 days after surgery
blood anemia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Surgery
Anemia
Blood Transfusion
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