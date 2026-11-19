THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Reference intervals (RIs) for absolute neutrophil count (ANC) and white blood cell count (WBC) have been developed for people with the Duffy null phenotype, including children, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in Blood Advances.Lauren Merz, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues aimed to verify the adult Duffy null ANC RI and develop WBC and ANC RIs for children using samples from 1,412 healthy participants with the Duffy null phenotype from 23 sites. ANC and WBC were stratified into age categories: 6 months to 2 years, 3 to 6 years, 7 to 12 years, 13 to 17 years, and 18 years or older.The researchers found that the Duffy null-specific ANC RI were 0.53 to 4.50, 0.78 to 4.67, 0.87 to 5.34, 0.90 to 4.89, and 1.03 to 7.30 x 109/L for age 6 months to 2 years, 3 to 6 years, 7 to 12 years, 13 to 17 years, and 18+ years, respectively. Overall, 25 percent of adults and 24 to 53 percent of children had ANC <2.00 and ANC <1.50 x 109/L, respectively. When accounting for blood draw type, setting, collection site, hematology analyzer, or hemoglobin and platelet counts, sensitivity analyses did not show any significant differences in ANC RI."Although clinicians have long been aware of Duffy null status, this knowledge has not yet translated into clinical practice," coauthor Maureen Okam Achebe, M.D., M.P.H., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said in a statement. "These reference ranges mark a concrete, implementable step for making it easier to recognize what is normal for Duffy null individuals to avoid unnecessary testing, clinical trial exclusions, and medication restrictions."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter