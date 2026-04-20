Blood Disorders

SIR: Endovascular Therapy Beneficial for Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

Severity of post-thrombotic syndrome lower in the endovascular-therapy group versus no-endovascular-therapy group
deep vein thrombosis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Imaging Devices
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Endovascular Therapy
Bleeding
Vascular

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