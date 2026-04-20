SIR: Endovascular Therapy Beneficial for Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

MONDAY, April 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Endovascular therapy leads to less severe post-thrombotic syndrome and iliac vein obstruction among patients with moderate or severe post-thrombotic syndrome, according to a study published online April 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology, held from April 11 to 15 in Toronto.Suresh Vedantham, M.D., from the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues randomly assigned 225 patients with moderate or severe post-thrombotic syndrome and imaging-confirmed iliac vein obstruction to receive endovascular therapy (iliac vein stent placement and enhanced antithrombotic therapy) plus standard post-thrombotic syndrome care or standard post-thrombotic syndrome care alone (113 and 112 patients, respectively). The primary outcome was severity of post-thrombotic syndrome at six months, which was assessed using the validated Venous Clinical Severity Score (VCSS) tool.The researchers found that the severity of post-thrombotic syndrome was significantly lower in the endovascular-therapy group versus the no-endovascular-therapy group at six months (mean VCSS: 8.1 ± 5.1 versus 10.0 ± 4.9). Compared with the no-endovascular-therapy group, the endovascular-therapy group had better venous disease-specific quality of life as assessed with the Venous Insufficiency Epidemiological and Economic Study Quality of Life questionnaire at six months, as well as overall quality of life as assessed with the Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item Short-Form Health Status Survey physical component summary score (adjusted differences, 14.5 and 6.1 points, respectively). Bleeding was more common in the endovascular-therapy group versus the no-endovascular-therapy group through six months (11.6 versus 3.6 percent)."These results provide a strong foundation for clinicians as we work to deliver safe, effective, and durable treatment options for people living with the long‑term consequences of deep vein thrombosis," Vedantham said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter