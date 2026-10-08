Bone and Joint

ASTRO: Low-Dose Radiotherapy Shows Potential in Early Knee Osteoarthritis

Reduction reported in disability and in total knee arthroplasty in patients receiving LDRT; greatest benefit seen for those with KL grade 2
knee joint pain osteoarthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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