Bone and Joint

Calcium, Vitamin D, Combo Supplements Do Little to Prevent Fracture, Falls

Have little to no effect for primary outcome of any fracture, or on other fracture or fall outcomes
Vitamin D
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Nutritional Supplements
Fractures
Bone and Joint
Falls
Calcium
Vitamin D
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