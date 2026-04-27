Bone and Joint

Combining Cannabinoid With Opioid Does Not Relieve Pain in Knee Osteoarthritis

No significant drug-related differences seen for clinical pain severity, thermal threshold or tolerance, general pain sensitivity
Combining Cannabinoid With Opioid Does Not Relieve Pain in Knee Osteoarthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Marijuana
Cannabis
Prescription Drugs
Osteoarthritis
Opioids
Knee Problems

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