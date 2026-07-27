Bone and Joint

Crohn Disease Linked to Increased Risk for Periprosthetic Joint Infection

No increased risk for PJI seen in association with ulcerative colitis or in combined IBD cohort after total joint arthroplasty
joint replacement knee
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Joint Replacement
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
infections
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