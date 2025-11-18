Bone and Joint

Deep Learning Can ID Low Bone Mineral Density on CT Scans

Manual radiologist review validated automated region of interest placement of 1,496 vertebra, with >99 percent agreement
bone density
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Bone and Joint
Osteoporosis
CT scan
Deep Learning Model

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com