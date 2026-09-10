Bone and Joint

Disparities Identified in Home Health Care After Hip, Knee Replacement

Rural and dual-eligible Medicare beneficiaries have lower rates of timely initiation
home health care
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Medicare
Bone and Joint
Knee Problems
Artificial Hips
Home Healthcare
Hospitalization
Orthopedic surgery
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