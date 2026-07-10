Bone and Joint

Dual-Mobility THR Linked to Reduced Risk for Dislocation

Risk for dislocation substantially reduced with DM-THR compared with conventional total hip replacement
hip bone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
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Surgery
Joint Replacement
Fractures
Artificial Hips
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