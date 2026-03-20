Early-Life Exposure to PFAS Linked to Bone Development in Adolescence

FRIDAY, March 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in early life may influence bone development during adolescence, according a study published online March 17 in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.Jessie P. Buckley, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues examined the associations of repeated serum PFAS concentrations with early adolescent BMD among 218 children in a prospective pregnancy and birth cohort. Serum concentrations of perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), perfluoroctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) were quantified at delivery and at ages 3, 8, and 12 years. Dual X-ray absorptiometry was used to measure BMD at six skeletal sites at age 12 years.The researchers observed associations for higher PFOA concentrations with lower one-third distal radius BMD at every time point (β: −0.39, −0.36, −0.54, and −0.40 at delivery and ages 3, 8, and 12 years, respectively). Significant associations were seen for higher three-year PFHxS and PFOS concentrations with higher whole-body, total hip, and femoral neck BMD z-scores, while associations were seen for higher 12-year PFNA concentrations with lower BMD z-scores. Compared with boys, girls had stronger associations of 12-year PFAS with lower one-third distal radius BMD."Adolescence is a key period for building strong bones, and achieving optimal bone mass during this time can reduce lifelong risks of fractures and osteoporosis," Buckley said in a statement. "Our findings suggest reducing PFAS exposure during key developmental windows could support healthier bones throughout life."Two authors served as expert witnesses in litigation, one of whom was financially compensated.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter