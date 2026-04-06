Bone and Joint

Evidence Inconclusive for Benefits of Kinesio Taping for Musculoskeletal Disorders

KT may reduce pain intensity in immediate, short term and improve function/disability in immediate term, but evidence is inconclusive
athlete wearing KT tape for pain, movement
Adobe Stock/Juriy Maslak
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Skin Disorders
Muscle Problems
Bone and Joint
Therapy & Procedures

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