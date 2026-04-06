Evidence Inconclusive for Benefits of Kinesio Taping for Musculoskeletal Disorders

MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Kinesio taping (KT) for musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) may reduce pain intensity in the immediate and short term, but the evidence is uncertain, according to a study published online March 31 in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.Qingcong Mo, from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues examined the effectiveness and clinical relevance of KT in MSDs in an overview of systematic reviews (SRs) and evidence mapping. The analyses included data from 128 SRs with 15,812 participants from 310 unique randomized controlled trials.The researchers found that in meta-analyses, KT appeared to reduce pain intensity in the immediate and short term (Hedges' g, –0.69 and –0.57, respectively) and improve function/disability in the immediate term (Hedges' g, –0.54). The predefined minimal clinically important difference of 0.5 standard deviations may be achieved by these effect estimates (medium effect size), the researchers noted. Data indicated that little to no effect on pain intensity in the medium term, function/disability in the short and medium term, muscle strength, range of motion, and disease-specific symptoms at all follow-ups may be seen with KT. Across subgroups or conditions, there were variable effects of KT; an unclear impact on quality of life was seen. KT-related adverse events mainly included skin irritation and pruritus (number needed to harm, 173 and 356, respectively). Because of very low certainty, nonsignificant level, and unstable clinical relevance across most outcomes, all evidence was highly inconclusive."This overview of SRs and evidence mapping shows that current evidence is very uncertain regarding the clinical effects of KT on MSDs across all follow-ups," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter