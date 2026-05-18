Bone and Joint

Femoral BMD, Osteoporosis Linked to All-Cause Mortality Postmenopause

Mortality risk significantly elevated when femoral BMD reaches osteoporotic threshold or in presence of osteoporotic fracture
osteoporosis bone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mortality
Menopause
Fractures
Bone and Joint
Osteoporosis
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