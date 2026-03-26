Bone and Joint

Fracture Risk Assessment Tool Beneficial in Primary Hyperparathyroidism

FRAX may be a valid means of stratifying which patients with PHPT may experience fracture benefit with parathyroidectomy
thyroid
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Fractures
Bone and Joint
Endocrine Disorders

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