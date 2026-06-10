Bone and Joint

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Tied to Reduced Risk for Total Knee Arthroplasty in Knee OA

Greater risk reductions seen with new-generation agents and with longer duration of use
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Osteoarthritis
Joint Replacement
Knee Problems
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Risk Factors
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