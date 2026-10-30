Bone and Joint

High-Volume Injections Not Beneficial in Midportion Achilles Tendinopathy

High-volume injections, with or without corticosteroids, did not improve pain or disability versus sham
High-Volume Injections Not Beneficial in Midportion Achilles Tendinopathy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Steroids
Bone and Joint
Foot Problems
Therapy & Procedures
Ankle Problems