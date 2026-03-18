Bone and Joint

Higher Ultraprocessed Food Intake Linked to Lower Bone Mineral Density

Highest UPF intake linked to reduction in BMD, with link more pronounced in those younger than 65 years and those with underweight
bone density
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Bone and Joint
Ultraprocessed Foods

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