Bone and Joint

Implant, Patient Survival Do Not Differ for Robotic and Conventional Total Joint Replacement

Two studies show no differences in implant survival or revision risk between robotic and conventional total hip and knee replacement
hip replacement
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Joint Replacement
Knee Problems
Artificial Hips
Implants
Robot Assisted
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