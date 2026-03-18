Bone and Joint

Inulin, Physical Therapy-Supported Exercise Reduce Pain in Knee OA

Prebiotic inulin improves pain sensitivity and grip strength; dropout rates significantly lower with inulin
knee pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Osteoarthritis
Nutritional Supplements
Knee Problems
Physical Therapy

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