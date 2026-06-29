Bone and Joint

Long-Term Outcomes Favor Patellar Resurfacing During Total Knee Replacement

Generally, though, long-term clinical and economic outcomes were not significantly different with or without resurfacing
knee replacement
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Bone and Joint
Knee Problems
Healthcare Costs
Orthopedic surgery
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