Most Adults Miss Symptoms of Hip Problems

THURSDAY, Aug. 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Many adults do not recognize symptoms of hip problems, although a majority do understand that a clicking sensation in the hip is a sign of a hip problem, according to survey results recently released by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.The survey was conducted from June 6 to 9, 2025, and included responses from 1,004 participants.Results showed that 69 percent of respondents missed groin pain, and 66 percent missed thigh pain as rooted in the hip. Most respondents (71 percent) knew a "catching" or clicking sensation in the hip is a sign of a hip problem. Fewer (59 percent) identified difficulty bending or tying shoes as a sign, and 53 percent recognized lower back pain as a sign. Lesser-recognized symptoms included night pain or difficulty sleeping (45 percent) and knee pain (28 percent). Four out of 10 people "push through" unexplained pain, while more than half (52 percent) reported taking over-the-counter medications to manage their pain."Patients will be referred to me for knee pain," Matthew Beal, M.D., from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a statement. "When I examine the patient, I will rotate their hip, and the patient will feel pain. We'll also do X-rays to determine arthritis in the hip and if a replacement would be beneficial."More Information.