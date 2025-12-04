Needle Arthroscopy for Partial Meniscectomy Cuts Postoperative Opioid Use

THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In the immediate postoperative period, opioid use was significantly reduced after partial meniscectomy performed with needle arthroscopy versus standard knee arthroscopy, according to a study published in the February 2026 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedics.Chad D. Lavender, M.D., from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and colleagues compared opioid use following partial meniscectomy performed with needle arthroscopy (41 patients) versus standard arthroscopy (40 patients).The researchers found that the needle arthroscopy group consumed significantly fewer opioid pills within 24 hours (1.3 versus 2.7 undergoing standard arthroscopy). Additionally, patients undergoing needle arthroscopy reported significant differences in Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome (KOOS) pain scores (62.9 versus 50.2) and International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) scores at two weeks (56.7 versus 41). A similar trend was seen at six weeks postoperatively (KOOS pain: 72.6 versus 63.5; IKDC: 67.5 versus 54.8). By 12 weeks, there were no differences in patient-reported outcomes."This study reinforces that smaller, less invasive approaches can make a meaningful difference in how patients experience recovery," Lavender said in a statement. "By reducing postoperative pain and the need for opioid medications, we can help patients return to their normal lives faster while supporting broader efforts to combat opioid dependency."Two authors disclosed ties to Arthrex, Inc., which funded the study. Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter