Bone and Joint

Nonsurgical Procedure Tied to Improved Osteoarthritis-Related Knee Pain

Genicular artery embolization using rapidly resorbable gelatin-based microspheres linked to clinically meaningful improvements
knee joint pain osteoarthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Osteoarthritis
Knee Problems
Embolization
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