Bone and Joint

Partial Meniscectomy for Degenerative Tear Shows No Benefit at 10 Years

Radiographically confirmed progression of osteoarthritis occurred in 81 and 70 percent in partial meniscectomy and sham surgery groups
meniscus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Osteoarthritis
Knee Problems
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