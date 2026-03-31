Bone and Joint

Patients With Psoriasis Have Elevated Risk for Complications After Total Hip Arthroplasty

Higher superficial SSI, deep SSI, wound complications, sepsis, aseptic revision reported for those with cutaneous psoriasis
psoriasis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Psoriasis
Artificial Hips
Sepsis
Infection
Autoimmune Disorders
Psoriatic Arthritis

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