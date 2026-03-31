Patients With Psoriasis Have Elevated Risk for Complications After Total Hip Arthroplasty

TUESDAY, March 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty (THA), those with cutaneous psoriasis (PsC) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) have an increased risk for complications, according to a study published online March 22 in the Journal of Arthroplasty.In a retrospective database analysis, Jackson W. Durbin, from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., and colleagues compared the rates of superficial surgical site infections (SSI), deep SSI, 90-day sepsis rates, and two-year revision rates following THA in patients with PsC and PsA versus those without psoriasis. A total of 593,013 patients were included: 10,230 (1.7 percent) and 1,445 (0.2 percent) had PsC and PsA, respectively.The researchers found that patients with PsC had higher 90-day rates of superficial SSI, deep SSI, wound complications, sepsis, and aseptic revision (odds ratios, 2.3, 1.4, 1.1, 2.8, and 1.2, respectively). Patients with PsA had higher 90-day rates of superficial SSI, sepsis, and deep SSI (odds ratios, 1.7, 4.7, and 2.9, respectively). Both cohorts had higher two-year all-cause revision (odds ratios, 1.2 and 1.1 for PsC and PsA, respectively)."This study demonstrates that both manifestations of psoriasis are associated with significantly higher risks of postoperative infections," the authors write. "These results indicate that a multidisciplinary approach with perisurgical optimization and judicious infection control measures may be warranted to optimize outcomes in patients who have psoriasis of any type."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter