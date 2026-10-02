Bone and Joint

Physical Therapist-Supervised Exercise Improves Outcomes After ACL Reconstruction

Exercise therapy with education improves outcomes for young adults with persistent knee problems after ACLR
knee pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Pain
Knee Problems
Physical Therapy
Sports Injuries
Young Adult
Orthopedic surgery
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