Bone and Joint

Physical Therapy May Be Beneficial for Chronic Low Back Pain

Improvement in function greater in PT group than in CBT group, but difference was below minimum important difference
back pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Cognitive Therapy
Bone and Joint
Physical Therapy
Mindfulness
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

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