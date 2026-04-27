Physical Therapy May Be Beneficial for Chronic Low Back Pain

MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with chronic low back pain (cLBP), physical therapy (PT) may be beneficial as first-line therapy, according to a study published online April 21 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Julie M. Fritz, Ph.D., P.T., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues compared the effectiveness of PT and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as first-stage treatment and switching treatments versus mindfulness as second-stage treatment. Adults with cLBP were randomly assigned to PT or CBT in stage I (374 and 375, respectively); among nonresponders, 210 were randomly assigned to mindfulness and 213 to eight weeks of stage II treatment switching (110 to PT and 103 to CBT).The researchers found greater improvement in function in the PT group after 10 weeks (adjusted mean Oswestry Disability Index difference, 2.8, which was lower than the minimum important difference of 6); no significant difference was seen in pain intensity. No differences were seen in stage II treatments for nonresponders for either function or pain intensity after 52 weeks."We found some benefits to PT as the first treatment offered to patients but could not detect subgroup differences and effect sizes were small. Our results support PT as a first-line option for cLBP, and no differences in potential benefits of second-line care with mindfulness or switching for nonresponders. There is a need for studies examining how best to implement care pathways that improve treatment initiation," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter