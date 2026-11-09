Bone and Joint

Research Challenges Fusion for Lumbar Degenerative Spondylolisthesis

No benefit seen for adding fusion to decompression in terms of Oswestry Disability Index, reoperation at 12 months
spine disc back lumbar
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Spinal Problems
Pain
Bone and Joint