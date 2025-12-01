RSNA: Knee Injury Patterns Differ Between Males and Females

MONDAY, Dec. 1, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Some knee injuries, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, are observed more often in males in all age groups except those aged 60 years and older, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Chicago.Ali Ghasemi, M.D., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the differences in structural knee injuries between females and males of different age groups using 13,549 knee magnetic resonance imaging reports from Jan. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2024.The researchers identified significant differences between males and females for ACL tear alone, ACL tear with medial meniscal (MM) tear, and ACL tear with lateral meniscal (LM) tear (males had more tears than females in all age groups except for those aged 60 years and older). For MM tears alone and LM tears alone, significant differences were also seen: Males had more than females among those aged 20 years and younger and 21 to 40 years, while females had more than males among those aged 41 to 60 years and 60 years and older. Medial collateral ligament tears alone were seen more often in males aged younger than 20 years and 21 to 40 years, and among females aged 41 to 60 years and 60 years and older."In younger patients, meniscal and MCL tears were more commonly seen in men, while in older patients, women had more of these types of tears than men, which was unexpected," Ghasemi said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter