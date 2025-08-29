Skipping Breakfast, Eating Late May Increase Osteoporosis Risk

FRIDAY, Aug. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Lifestyle habits, including skipping breakfast and having a late dinner, are associated with an increased risk for osteoporotic fracture, according to a study published in the September issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.Hiroki Nakajima, M.D., Ph.D., from Nara Medical University in Japan, and colleagues examined the association between lifestyle habits, including diet, and osteoporotic fracture risk in a study enrolling individuals aged 20 years or older. Data were included for 927,130 participants, with a median follow-up duration of 2.6 years.The researchers found that the adjusted hazard ratios for osteoporotic fractures were 1.11 (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.06 to 1.17) for smoking, 0.91 (95 percent CI, 0.88 to 0.95) for daily alcohol consumption, 0.99 (95 percent CI, 0.97 to 1.02) for exercise habits, 0.84 (95 percent CI, 0.82 to 0.86) for fast gait speed, 0.95 (95 percent CI, 0.93 to 0.98) for enough sleep, 1.18 (95 percent CI, 1.12 to 1.23) for skipping breakfast, and 1.08 (95 percent CI, 1.04 to 1.12) for late dinner."We found skipping breakfast and having late dinners was associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis," Nakajima said in a statement. "Furthermore, these unhealthy eating habits were found to be linked with the accumulation of other lifestyle risk factors such as physical inactivity, smoking, and insufficient sleep."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter