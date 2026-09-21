Bone and Joint

Socioeconomic Status Linked to Mortality After Acute Hip Fracture Surgery

The strongest association was seen for level of education, with a stepwise gradient most pronounced for two-year mortality
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Economic Status
Mortality
Education
Anesthesia
Fractures
Social Determinants of Health
Health Disparities
Orthopedic surgery
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