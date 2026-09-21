Socioeconomic Status Linked to Mortality After Acute Hip Fracture Surgery

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individual socioeconomic status is associated with mortality after acute hip fracture surgery, according to a study published in the October issue of the British Journal of Anaesthesia.Rasmus Ahman, from Linkӧping University in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a cross-linked registry-based cohort study involving patients undergoing acute hip fracture surgery in Sweden from 2015 to 2020 to examine the association between individual-level socioeconomic status indicators and all-cause mortality. Four indicators were used to define socioeconomic status: level of education, income, residential area, and receipt of social services.The study included 58,641 patients. The researchers found that the crude 30-day mortality was 7.9 percent and crude two-year mortality was 35.3 percent. The strongest association was seen for level of education, with a stepwise gradient that was most pronounced for two-year mortality (adjusted odds ratios, 1.16, 1.20, and 1.25 for 10 to 12 years, nine years, and fewer than nine years, respectively, versus more than 12 years). The attributable fraction was 14.0 percent for two-year mortality, with a 6.3 percent increase in absolute risk for more than 12 versus fewer than nine years of education. Except for residential area, other socioeconomic status factors were also associated with mortality, although less substantially."We're not saying more people should study further. Rather, level of education can be seen as a marker that helps health care identify patients who may need additional support, for example in the form of tailored information, rehabilitation and follow-up after hospitalization," Ahman said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and publishing industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter