Testosterone Affects Adipose Distribution in Older Women After Hip Fracture

TUESDAY, March 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For older women recovering from hip fracture, testosterone does not decrease overall adipose stores but does have a favorable effect on relative visceral adiposity, according to a study published in the March issue of Obesity Pillars.Jacob E. Earp, Ph.D., from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, and colleagues examined the effects of testosterone therapy on total adipose tissue (TAT) and adipose distribution in older women recovering from a hip fracture. Participants were assigned to a six-month exercise intervention combined with topical testosterone gel (EX + T; 35 participants) or placebo gel (EX + P; 31 participants).The researchers found that the changes in TAT, appendicular adipose tissue (AAT), percentage AAT, and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) were similar during the intervention. Favorable effects of testosterone were seen on relative visceral adiposity, with relative changes in percentage VAT from preintervention (Δ3.51 ± 18.42 versus −Δ10.57 ± 17.13 percent for EX + P versus EX + T)."If you have injury and just generally as we age, we expect an increase in visceral fat," Earp said in a statement. "This really bucked that trend and caused selective reduction of fat in that visceral compartment."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter