Bone and Joint

Ultraprocessed Food Linked to Thigh Muscle Fat in Those at Risk for Knee OA

Higher ultraprocessed food intake linked to higher thigh muscle fat infiltration as measured on MRI
fast food ultraprocessed
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Osteoarthritis
Muscle Problems
Ultraprocessed Foods

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