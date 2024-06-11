USPSTF Recommends Osteoporosis Screening for Women Aged 65 Years and Older

TUESDAY, June 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for osteoporosis for women aged 65 years and older and for postmenopausal women younger than 65 years with one or more risk factors. These recommendations form the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online June 11.

Researchers reviewed the evidence from 138 studies reporting trials or systematic reviews that assessed the benefits or harms of screening in adults without known osteoporosis or medical conditions associated with bone metabolism compared with no screening or usual care. Three randomized controlled trials and two systematic reviews reported on the direct benefits of screening in European women (median age, 71 to 76 years). The researchers found that screening was associated with a reduced risk for hip fractures and major osteoporotic fractures compared with usual care across trials (pooled relative risks, 0.83 and 0.94, respectively). The corresponding absolute risk differences were five and six fewer fractures per 1,000 participants.

Based on these findings the USPSTF recommends osteoporosis screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures in women aged 65 years or older (B recommendation). For postmenopausal women younger than 65 years with one or more risk factors for osteoporosis, screening is recommended to prevent osteoporotic fractures (B recommendation). For men, the current evidence is insufficient for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of screening to prevent osteoporotic fractures (I statement).

The draft recommendation statement and draft evidence review have been posted for public comment. Comments can be submitted from June 11 to July 8, 2024.

