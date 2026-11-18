WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- From 1975 to 2017, there was an increase in overall survival among children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer, according to a study published in the October issue of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.Lindsay F. Schwartz, M.D., from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and colleagues examined trends in survival of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer in the United States from 1975 to 2022 using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) 8 and 17 databases. Overall, 52,165 and 100,110 patients were diagnosed with cancer in SEER 8 and SEER 17, respectively.The researchers found that from 1975 to 2017, there was an increase in five-year overall survival for all cancers, from 60 to 90 percent. In acute lymphoblastic leukemia, survival gains were greatest, with more modest improvements in solid tumors. For some cancers, including Hodgkin lymphoma, mortality persisted beyond 20 years. There was a significant difference in survival by race and ethnicity, with the lowest five-year overall survival for non-Hispanic Black patients across multiple cancers, even after adjustment for age and decade of diagnosis."We still need to learn why survival gaps persist," Schwartz said in a statement. "The reasons for these gaps are probably a mix of factors -- access to care, insurance, where families live, how the cancer itself behaves biologically, and treatment side effects. Learning which of these matters most is key to making sure every child benefits from medical advances."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter