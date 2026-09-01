Cancer

2005 to 2023 Saw More U.S. Women Never Screened for Cervical Cancer

Proportion of women never screened for cervical cancer increased, with more pronounced increase from 2010 to 2023
obgyn gynecologist gynecology
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Vaccines
Hpv
Screening
Cervical Cancer
Women's Health
Cancer Screenings
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