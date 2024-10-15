2008 to 2022 Saw Rise in Industry-Sponsored Adult Cancer Clinical Trials

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In the United States, there is a growing reliance on industry to conduct cancer clinical research, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Joseph M. Unger, Ph.D., from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, and colleagues evaluated cancer trial enrollment patterns from 2008 to 2022 using ClinicalTrials.gov data to estimate the ratio of enrollments attributable to industry versus federal sponsors.

The researchers identified 26,080 studies and determined the estimated enrollment ratio from 2018 to 2022 for all industry-sponsored versus federally sponsored trials was 8.1. The ratio increased from 4.8 during 2008 to 2012 to 9.6 during 2018 to 2022 for adult trials, while the ratio increased for trials in children from 0.7 to 2.3. Enrollment counts for federally sponsored trials were flat during the study period, despite increasing cancer incidence.

"We recognized that industry was playing an increasing role in cancer clinical research compared to decades ago. But we didn't realize the difference was this dramatic," Unger said in a statement. "Industry investment in cancer clinical research has accelerated precision oncology and cancer immunotherapy tremendously. However, with increased federal investment in cancer research as well, we could see even greater strides in treatment options for patients with cancer."

One author disclosed ties to AstraZeneca and Loxo/Lilly; another author disclosed ties to Agios.

