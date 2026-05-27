Cancer

2010 to 2021 Saw Increase in Incidence of Stage IV Breast Cancer

Significant increase seen across all age groups, all racial groups, both sexes
pink ribbon breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Breast Cancer
Demographics
Diagnosis
logo
www.healthday.com