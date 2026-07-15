Cancer

65.8 Percent of U.S. Counties Lack Radiation Oncology Practice Site

No-access counties have higher poverty and uninsurance rates, lower incomes, fewer primary care physicians
proton therapy irradiates cancer cells with a beam of protons inside the tumor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Disparities
Radiation
health care access
Oncology
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