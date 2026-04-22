Cancer

AACR: 2020 to 2024 Saw Drop in Number of Unique Lung Cancer Trial Sites

Decrease seen in the number of U.S. sites with at least one trial opening during the entire study period
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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