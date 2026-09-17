AACR Annual Report Highlights Progress in Cancer Research

THURSDAY, Sept. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The American Association for Cancer Research has released its annual Cancer Progress Report, highlighting the recent progress in cancer research.Keith Flaherty, M.D., chair of the AACR Cancer Progress Report 2026 Steering Committee, and colleagues spotlight advances in understanding, detecting, and treating cancer, as well as providing information for supporting cancer patients and survivors.According to the report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 11 new anticancer therapeutics from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, including a molecularly targeted therapy for a rare, aggressive brain tumor with a specific genetic alteration; the first immune checkpoint inhibitor for ovarian cancer; and the first approval of a proteolysis-targeting chimera for patients with breast cancer. In addition, during the same time frame, the FDA approved new uses for five previously approved anticancer therapeutics; a wearable, noninvasive device for pancreatic cancer treatment; and various artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for improving the early detection and diagnosis of cancers. Several emerging and ongoing areas of research are explored in the report, including use of weight-loss interventions such as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for reducing the risk for obesity-related cancers; use of AI for acceleration of research, cancer drug development, screening and early detection, and predicting patient outcomes; and use of preventive and therapeutic vaccines."Progress against cancer is proceeding rapidly, with more breakthroughs on the horizon," Flaherty said in a statement. "We can't stop here. Now is the time to invest in medical research, encourage collaboration across laboratories and disciplines, and support the next generation of cancer scientists. By doing so, we will accelerate discoveries and translate them into increasingly precise, biology-driven approaches that will transform the lives of patients with cancer."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter