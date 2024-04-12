Cancer

AACR: At-Home HPV Testing Boosts Cervical Cancer Screening Participation

Combining self-sampling with phone-based patient navigation further increases screening participation
AACR: At-Home HPV Testing Boosts Cervical Cancer Screening Participation
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.

FRIDAY, April 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Mailed at-home self-sampling for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing increases cervical cancer screening participation in underscreened populations by almost threefold, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 5 to 10 in San Diego.

Jane R. Montealegre, Ph.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of mailed at-home self-sampling for HPV testing in a safety-net health system setting. The analysis included data from 2,115 patients who were randomly assigned to one of the three following arms: telephone recall to provider-performed screening (usual care; arm 1); telephone recall + mailed self-sampling kit for HPV testing (arm 2); or telephone recall + mailed self-sampling kit + telephone-based patient navigation (arm 3).

The researchers found that among participants, the median time since last screening test was 9.5 years. Screening participation across arms 1, 2, and 3 was 15.3, 44.0, and 51.4 percent, respectively. Compared with usual care (arm 1), the relative incidence of screening in arms 2 and 3 was 2.90 and 3.36, respectively. For arm 3 versus arm 2, the relative incidence of screening was 1.16.

"After U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, self-sampling for high-risk-HPV testing has the potential to dramatically increase participation in cervical cancer screening in underserved populations," the authors write.

Abstract

More Information

Hpv
Conference News
Screening
Cervical Cancer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com