Cancer

AACR: Fruit, Vegetable, Whole Grain Intake Up in Young Patients With Lung Cancer

Patients with EGFR pathway and Fusion Positive mutations had higher Healthy Eating Index-2020 scores than U.S. reference
fresh organic fruits vegetables
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Lung Cancer
Pesticides
Food and Nutrition
Young Adult

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