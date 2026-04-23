Cancer

AACR: Intralesional Nivolumab Reduces Size of Precancerous Oral Lesions

Lesion area decreased 60 percent across cohorts, with 41 percent histologic downgrading
dentist mouth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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