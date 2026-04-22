Cancer

AACR: Model Analyzing CpG Methylation Predicts Origin of Cancer

Model correctly identified cancer types in most cases in the test cohort and the independent validation cohort
medical laboratory blood test infections
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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