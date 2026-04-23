Cancer

AACR: Myocarditis in First Month of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy Predictive of Fatality

Early myocarditis onset may predict treatment-related fatality in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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